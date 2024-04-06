Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 112 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

HII opened at $286.08 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

