Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 294 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

