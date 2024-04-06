Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

