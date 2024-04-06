Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $147,000 Position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,089 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.82% of CaliberCos worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CaliberCos during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CaliberCos during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CaliberCos during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

CaliberCos Stock Down 3.0 %

CWD opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. CaliberCos Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

