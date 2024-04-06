Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

