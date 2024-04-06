Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $455,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,914,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,821,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $379.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.91 and a 200 day moving average of $381.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

