Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 84 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $706.87 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $676.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

