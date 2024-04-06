Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,228,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

