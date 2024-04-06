Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. 124,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,641,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $120,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,361,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,533,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,427 shares of company stock valued at $736,095. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

