Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,255.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 421,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 441,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

