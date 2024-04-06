Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of Carlisle Companies worth $85,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after acquiring an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.43.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.29 and a 1-year high of $400.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

