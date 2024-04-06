Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

