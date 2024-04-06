Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE:CRI opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

