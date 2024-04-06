Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Up 7.6%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.11). Approximately 79,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 28,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.04).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.08. The company has a market cap of £56.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.