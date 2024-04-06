CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,704 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

