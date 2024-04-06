CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

