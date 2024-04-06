CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VGT traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.38. The stock had a trading volume of 355,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

