CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.54 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. 9,629,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

