CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.59 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,116 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

SCHC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 841,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

