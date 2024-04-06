CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $283,114,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 2,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.50. 1,443,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,127. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

