CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

