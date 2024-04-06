CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

