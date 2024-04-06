CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,180 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,645. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

