Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $703.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,448,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

