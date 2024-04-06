Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) and Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Nos, S.G.P.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% Nos, S.G.P.S. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Charge Enterprises and Nos, S.G.P.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nos, S.G.P.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Charge Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42,757.14%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than Nos, S.G.P.S..

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nos, S.G.P.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Nos, S.G.P.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.00 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -0.05 Nos, S.G.P.S. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nos, S.G.P.S. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises.

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats Nos, S.G.P.S. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Nos, S.G.P.S.

NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. engages in the telecommunications, and media and entertainment business worldwide. It operates in Telco and Audiovisual segments. The company offers cable and satellite television, voice and internet access, mobile communication, IP voice, mobile virtual network, and related consulting services, as well as electronic communications services, including data and multimedia communications. It is also involved in the negotiation, acquisition, and distribution of content rights and other multimedia products, and Pay TV and video-on-demand rights; producing films and series channels; managing the advertising space on Pay TV channels; video production and sale; and cinema exhibition and distribution. In addition, the company provides data center management and consulting services in IT; invests in and supports the development of companies that aim to commercialize technologies and products; manages investments; commercializes public events; manages social participations in other companies; and offers accounting, logistics, administrative, financial, tax, human resources, and licensing and engineering services. Further, it engages in the design, construction, management, and exploitation of electronic communications networks, and equipment and infrastructure; management of technological assets and renders related services; achievement and promotion of scientific, and research and development activities; import, distribution, editing, commercialization, and production of audiovisual products; and provides demonstration, dissemination, technology transfer, and formation services in the field of services and information systems. Additionally, the company purchases, sells, rents, and operates property and commercial establishments; and manages real estate and financing activities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. is a subsidiary of ZOPT, SGPS, S.A.

