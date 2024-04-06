Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $397.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $267.49 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $264.92 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.