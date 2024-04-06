Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $270.26

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $270.26 and last traded at $270.57, with a volume of 1072978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.25 and its 200-day moving average is $366.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 43.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $4,703,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

