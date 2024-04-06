Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,970,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $630.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $618.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.16. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

