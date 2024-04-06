Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of CC opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

