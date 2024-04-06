Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.05. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

