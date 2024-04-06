Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.26. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.18 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.52.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

