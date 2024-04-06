Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $27.41 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $27,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

