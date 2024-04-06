Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $28.72 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

