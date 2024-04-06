Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 250 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $673.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.59 and a 200-day moving average of $574.08. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

