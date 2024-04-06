Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 341 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 443,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $56.55 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.