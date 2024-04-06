China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $6.68. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Gold International Resources
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.