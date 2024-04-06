China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
NYSE CPHI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
