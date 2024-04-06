China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

