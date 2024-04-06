CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. CHS has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $26.90.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.