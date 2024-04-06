CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. CHS has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $26.90.
About CHS
