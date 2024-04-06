Citigroup Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $236.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $237.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

VRSN stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $185.19 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,306 shares in the company, valued at $101,661,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,942. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.4% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 59.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in VeriSign by 7.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,764,000 after acquiring an additional 96,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

