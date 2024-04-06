Clean Yield Group Acquires New Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $18,810,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $6,286,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $4,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $1,851,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.