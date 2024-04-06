Clean Yield Group Buys 5,692 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for 3.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after buying an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

