Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,092 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OGN opened at $17.86 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.