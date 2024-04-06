Clean Yield Group Has $129,000 Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $24,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AY. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.81%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

