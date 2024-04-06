Clean Yield Group Purchases 8,373 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. First Solar comprises approximately 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

