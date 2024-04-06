Clean Yield Group Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $784.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $363.04 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $745.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.