Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 178,846 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after buying an additional 420,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.