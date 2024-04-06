Clean Yield Group Sells 1,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

