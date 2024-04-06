Clifford Walker Sells 1,096 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $68.86 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,392,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,467,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

