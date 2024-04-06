CloudCommerce (CLWD) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CloudCommerce to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.45 CloudCommerce Competitors $2.02 billion $38.66 million 11.57

CloudCommerce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s peers have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CloudCommerce and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 120 540 459 6 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.31%. Given CloudCommerce’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -6.15% -33.18% 3.98%

Summary

CloudCommerce peers beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

