CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $384,313,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,645,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

